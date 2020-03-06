Two arrested with huge Yaba pills

Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Cumilla on Thursday. -AA





Police arrested two suspected drug peddlers with 10,000 Yaba pills in their possession from Sadar upazila of the district on Thursday.





The arrestees were identified as Monir Hossain, son of Jalal Uddin of Gabtoli area and Rabbi, son of late Badsha Mia of the same locality.





Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Rokonpur area of Adarsha Sadar Upazila in the morning and arrested them with the Yaba pills, said Additional Police Super Abdullah Al Mamun at a press conference in the afternoon. Police said the arrestees were running drug business in guise of furniture business for long.





---Jahirul Haque Rasel, Cumilla



Leave Your Comments