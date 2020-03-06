Stalin: A murderous clown or a true revolutionary?

Joseph Stalin

In Utpal Dutt's Protibiplab we find tendencies of bureaucratic behavior, greed for power and resorting to falsehood to some extent in the character of Trotsky. In contrast, Stalin rises as a leader with remarkable greatness, which is the opposite of the western propaganda vilifying him.







Party documents clearly show that despite many unfair activities by Trotsky, Stalin tried his best to protect his honor. According to the writer: Anti-Trotsky waves rose time and again in the party, but Stalin prevented these with all his might.







He was careful so that Trotsky might never be hurt by anyone in the party. In the 12th party congress when a controversy arose about who would present the report in absence of Lenin and the name of Zinoviev came up, it was Stalin who insisted that in such a case this right could go to Trotsky alone. Yet, Trotsky never stretched his hand of cooperation towards him whereas the future of the Soviet communist party and the union completely depended upon this mostly needed thing and the counter-revolutionary forces were fully aware of this situation.



Rise of the bureaucracy and secret police In order to face the challenges, Cheka, OGPU, NKVD, KGB and such other secret services were formed, but each of these was soon turned into a camp of bureaucrats and counter-revolutionaries.







The writer showed how secret service like OGPU silenced and kept in fear the honest and dedicated party members. They created false documents out of thin air against committed party members among whom were even many Stalin loyalists.







They removed revolutionaries from important positions and when necessary eliminated them from earth. Even Stalin was made hostage in the hands of these secret police forces. It was easier for them to accomplish these evil tasks keeping Stalin as the head of the state. By taking this strategy they were able to eliminate the best comrades of Stalin and could widen the entrance for the counter-revolutionaries with the impression that such operations had his approval.







The first chapter of this book ends this way: The counter-revolutionary roles of the secret police forces were greatly exposed by the series of killings and the murder of Beria after Stalin's death. The day Stalin died is the day the Soviet bourgeoisie took power from the hands of communists. Socialism died with Stalin. It, however, took the counter-revolutionaries another forty years to completely destroy the building of socialism Stalin and his comrades built with their blood and sweat.



Stalin's leadership





What is that building of socialism Stalin built? Utpal wrote in the third chapter entitled Soviet Bourgeoisie O Amlatantro: Industrial production increased 176% in comparison with that of 1920. This figure is true though sounds unbelievable. And the real wages of workers increased 705 percent. Never and nowhere there has been such a rapid course of development in human history.





He has written elsewhere: Education progressed like flood waters during the Stalin period. The Soviet people enjoyed the benefits of compulsory education for all. Stalin made every citizen educated in a country where only a few were blessed with such privileges. The aim was to prevent the rise of the power of bureaucracy and prepare the Soviet people to take the power of ruling in their own hands.







Stalins also counter-attacked when the secret police activities became dangerous and went out of control. First Yagoda and then Yezhov, the two heads of the secret police forces were arrested and later sentenced to death. These two persons were responsible for filing false cases against revolutionaries and also putting them to death.







It is widely believed that Stalin used to be fond of sycophancy. But Utpal's book tells us a different story in this regard. He has quoted from the German novelist Lion Feuchtwanger who asked Stalin about the worship of his person and the unnecessary bust of him even at the Rembrandt Exhibition.







Stalin smiled and said shrugging his shoulders that his peasants and workers had not acquired good taste and so would join a demonstration with enlarged portraits of a man with a moustache. He even suspected that wreckers might be behind this to discredit him. No, Stalin was not hungry for fake praises.



Victory of the Red Army

The bourgeoisie of the whole of Europe and the USA waited hungrily to see the fall of the Soviet Union and its leader Stalin in the Second World War. But to their disappointment, the Soviet Red Army won in the war by defeating the invading Nazi army of Hitler. Utpal Dutt says that when the Red Army occupied Berlin in 1945, Stalin naturally was regarded as the commander of workers of the world. But before this, around 1934 the Stalin supporters became a minority in the party.







The victory of the Stalin leadership in the world war provided him with a new strength. He employed his new-found energy in the reconstruction of his country. Utpal writes that the reconstruction work of the Soviet Union progressed at a lightning speed and in two years tens of thousands of new houses were built. It was hard to believe that the Nazi war machine put everything into destruction there just some days ago.



Stalin under house arrest

In the mean time the Khrushchev counter-revolutionary circle began to acquire power. Earlier, several conspiracies were hatched inside Kremlin to kill Stalin. This time he was sent away from Moscow to Sochi for taking rest. But Stalin was not so much ill as to require a long rest. He was in fact put under house arrest though he was still the leader, in name only. It was helpful for the Khrushchev circle that all their anti-revolutionary activities could be presented as under the instruction of Stalin.







The western media love to tell juicy stories about how socialist countries hide the real health conditions of their leaders from public. The finger is also pointed towards the Soviet period before Stalin's death. In this case we see that the culprits who kept the real condition of the Soviet leader in secret are the friends of the western regimes. According to Utpal Dutt, Stalin was forced to live a lonely life during that time. Five years away from Moscow was too long and unusual for Stalin who never took a rest that lasted more than three days in the few times he took leave.









Stalin let the world know his real condition of house arrest without violating the party discipline. But the western world also desired this! Stalin let this truth known to the US President Truman in a letter, and also hinted at this to US politicians Averell Harriman and Harold Stassen during meeting at the Sochi health resort, evading the eyes of the Khrushchev circle. And Stalin was being moved from place to place as they do with political prisoners.









But the sick Stalin put the Khrushchevs into danger time and again by appearing in public in full health. On 7th November in 1952 Stalin took salute standing straight on the Lenin mausoleum. The 'very seriously ill' Stalin stood in the snowfall for hours proving to the people in Moscow that their leader was not ill at all, but in complete good health.



Victory of counter-revolution

Stalin died at age 73 on 5th March in 1953. According to Utpal Dutt, the counter-revolution won at midnight of that date at last. Stalin's life-long struggle against the bourgeoisie and the bureaucracy ended with murdering him and putting Moscow into a bloodbath.







A recent study claims to find evidence of his death by poisoning with warfarin, a blood thinner, during a dinner with four members of his Politburo-Beria, Malenkov, Khrushchev and Bulganin.







Khrushchev rose to power and at last Gorbachev declared the end of the great socialist play with Stalin in a key role in world history. (Concluded)





The writer is Executive Editor, Shikkhalok, a CDIP bulletin on education

Leave Your Comments