Iraq looks to private business to fix healthcare

Workers inspect the production line at the privately owned Modern Company for Drug Industries (MDI) factory in the town of Abu Ghraib, Iraq

Iraq's Ministry of Health is turning to private business to help shoulder the cost of upgrading equipment and services. Among them is Rafee al-Rawi, the scion of an old Sunni family, who promises to revolutionize cancer treatment in Iraq.? Rawi is a pathologist by training and now lives in Dubai.





He owns a medical devices supplier, an insurance company, a cardiovascular treatment center in Baghdad and one of the few private pharmaceutical companies in Iraq, making him the country's closest thing to a healthcare mogul. For his latest venture, Rawi and his business partners have put $50 million into the Andalus Hospital and Specialized Cancer Treatment Center, a 140,000 square-foot hospital on the eastern side of Baghdad.







The hospital began accepting its first patients in the summer of 2018 and is slated to fully open in April 2020. Rawi estimates he and his business partners will invest another $100 million in the hospital. The project is part of a joint venture with Healthcare Global Enterprises, the largest provider of cancer care in India.







---Reuters, Baghdad



