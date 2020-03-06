Dollar's rally sputters as investors eye more Fed cuts

An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo, Egypt.

Monetary policy easing in the United States fuelled by worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus is endangering the dollar's years-long rally and giving a boost to currencies around the world.





The U.S. Dollar Currency Index =USD shed most of its gains for the year over the last few days, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would ease rates to cushion the U.S. economy from the ripple effects of the a spreading coronavirus outbreak. The Fed acted on Tuesday, delivering a 50-basis point emergency rate cut, with many traders expecting at least two more such moves in coming months.







But while U.S. policy rates, which stand at a target range of 1.00% to 1.25%, have more room to fall, many rates in Europe and Japan are already below zero and monetary authorities there are hesitant to lower them much further.





Officials in those countries have discussed the prospects of using fiscal measures to boost their economies, which some believe could support their currencies, further narrowing the gap in yields that has drawn income-seeking investors to the dollar in recent years.







At the same time, the dollar has been pressured by a powerful rally in the euro fuelled by risk-averse investors unwinding carry trades, a strategy that involves borrowing in a low-yielding currency to invest in a higher-yielding one.







---Reuters, New York



Leave Your Comments