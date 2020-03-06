Natacha Joins Sylvester in 'Samaritan'

Actor Natacha Karam, best known for '911: Lone Star', is set to share screen space with veteran action star Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan.







According to The Hollywood Reporter, the superhero-based adventure drama hails from MGM and will be directed by 'Overlord' helmer Julius Avery. Set 20 years after an epic battle that left a city's villain and hero missing or worse, the film will chronicle the story of a boy who tries to find the hero.







Stallone, 73, will essay the role of Stanley Kominski, a sanitation worker trying to live a normal life while harboring a deep secret. Karam, 26, will portray a dangerous and unpredictable henchperson to the story's antagonist, played by 'Game of Thrones' actor Johan 'Pilou' Asbake. 'Samaritan' will also feature Javon Walton and Martin Starr.





