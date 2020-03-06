Alison Brie

Actor Alison Brie says she fined the idea of playing Jennifer Walters aka 'She-Hulk' in the upcoming Disney Plus series "interesting".







There were rumors that Marvel Studio wants to cast "an Alison Brie-type" for 'She-Hulk' series and fans on social media have been asking 'why not just cast Brie?' "I didn't realize it was such a trending thing, but I woke up to a lot of Instagram posts of side-by-side pictures of myself and 'She-Hulk'. Which I just thought, cool.' Then that quote about an Alison Brie-type. Seriously, I found it very exciting because for years I've auditioned for the Anne Hathaway-type or the Zooey Deschanel-type.





"I was very flattered to be my own type for somebody else. I find it interesting," Brie said during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'. In the comics, attorney Jennifer Walters gained her 'She-Hulk' persona after an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner aka the 'Hulk'. Marvel hasn't confirmed any 'She-Hulk' cast members yet. However, Mark Ruffalo, who plays 'Hulk' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has hinted that he may feature in the upcoming series.





