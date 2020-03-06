Kajol on post #MeToo effects

Kajol was recently spotted at the screening of her short film 'Devi'. She opened up about #MeToo and its post effects on men in general as well in the industry. She talked about the difference #MeToo industry has brought to the behavior of men.





It all started in Hollywood but rose to its prominence when Tanushree Dutta called out Nana Patekar for harassment. Amongst others, names of celebs like Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor and Sajid Khan also popped up in the #MeToo movement.





On the special screening of 'Devi', Kajol was asked about the difference post #MeToo. To which she said, "Yes there is a difference. And I wouldn't say it's only on film sets. To be very honest, if you ask any man anywhere after the #MeToo movement took a life of its own and embroiled a lot of very well known people in it, I think somewhere down the line, men - good, bad, indifferent - took seven steps back." She also added, "Everything was and is still being done cautiously and with a lot more thought. I think more than good or bad, there's a lot of thought put into everybody's daily interactions whether it's on a set or in an office environment."





Shruti Haasan, who's also part of the short film, also shared how she witnessed on a flight a passenger reading a manual on 'Physical proximity and how to behave in that space'. She said, "Like she (Kajol) said, the awareness that somebody is questioning and you are answerable.







That applies to human behavior in general… Quite honestly, I didn't think that India would take it to that level, so big and it made me really proud that people had the courage to come out and speak up."









Leave Your Comments