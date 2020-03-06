Actress and director Hridi Haq is making a movie for the first time in her career. The government-funded movie is called '1971 Shei Shab Din'. Film actress Pori Moni and Sudip Biswas Deep, who acted in the HBO web series 'HBO Asia', has paired up in this film.





Pori Moni and Deep will be seen together on the big screen, for the first time through this movie. Its director Hridi Haq said that the shooting of this movie based on the War of Liberation has already begun in Thakurgaon. Pori Moni, Sudip Biswas Deep and many others took part in the shooting.





Hridi Haq said, "Shooting has started. We will complete a small lot here. Then work will start again in full swing. This is my first movie. So, I am making this with special care.







I hope we can gift a good movie to the audience about the War of Liberation. That's why I want everyone's help." It is to be noted that Hridi Haq's movie '1971 Shei Shab Din' has received a government grant in the full-length film category for the year 2018-2019.



