Mithila to return with web series 'Ekattor'

Model actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila has been married to Kolkata Director Srijit Mukherji. The bride's reception was held at Srijit's place on the evening of February 29. Many stars of Kolkata were present there on the occasion.





Now, both of them have come out of their ceremonious vibes to concentrate in their work. Mithila is returning to her fans through online. A web series starring her is going to be released soon titled 'Ekattor'. It will be released soon on the Indian video streaming platform 'Hoichoi'.





In this web series directed by Tanim Noor, more Bangladeshi star including Mostafa Monowar, Eresh Zaker, Nusrat Imroz Tisha, Mostafizur Noor Imran, Tariq Anam Khan, Shatabdi Wadood, Dipanwita Martin and other will be seen.





Production Company 'Hoichoi' has announced that 'Ekattor' will be released on March 26 on their video streaming platform on the occasion of Independence Day.





Prior to this, the first look will be released on Thursday (March 5th) in the presence of many actors. Mentionable, for the first time, an Indian organization has created a web series about the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

