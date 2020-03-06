Australia to face India in women's T20 World Cup final

Four-time champions Australia will meet India in the women's Twenty20 World Cup final after rain-marred semi-finals Thursday sparked calls for reserve days to be included in future events.





The title holders stormed into their sixth final with a five-run win over South Africa in a tense battle that saw the last overs played in drizzle. Unbeaten India were due to face 2009 champions England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final, but heavy showers began early in the day and barely let up.





A minimum of 10 overs per side were needed for a result and the umpires called it off without a ball being bowled. With no reserve day, the highest-ranked teams from the two groups moved into the final if play was not possible, putting India through to their first-ever decider.





"From day one, we knew we had to win all the games in case the semis didn't happen," said Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. "First T20 World Cup final means a lot for us. But as a team, we just want to play our best cricket in the final."





The rain eased for the second semi and defending champions Australia hit 134 for five off their 20 overs, with skipper Meg Lanning top-scoring on 49 and Nadine de Klerk taking 3-19. But rain briefly returned at the interval, and the Proteas were set 98 from 13 overs to win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, but could only manage 92 for five. "It was extremely tense.







Even in the last couple of balls it just wasn't safe. We felt we had a good total without it being great," said Lanning. "India are a class side, they have been playing excellent cricket. But we have been improving each day," she added.





--AFP, Sydney











