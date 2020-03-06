Nasum new face for Zimbabwe T20s

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed earned a maiden national call-up as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the upcoming two-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe on Thursday.





The T20 series will be held on March 9 and 11 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin returned to T20 side also after recovering from the back injury that kept him away from the T20 series against India and Pakistan. Saifuddin earlier was back to the national team with ODI series against Zimbabwe.





Bangladesh brought up two changes to the side for their shortest format of cricket, which played their last T20 series against Pakistan.Nazmul Hossain Shanto, who got injured during the second ODI against Zimbabwe and pacer Rubel Hossain were dropped from the team to make the way for Nasum and Saifuddin.





Nasum hogged the limelight during the last Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 in which he played for Chattogram Challengers and gave the side a regular breakthrough with the new ball.





Squad: Mahmudullah (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Saifuddin, Mahadi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed.



