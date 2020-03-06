Tigers eye sweep in Mash's 'farewell' captaincy match

Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe (right) and Mushfiqur Rahim pose for a photo during Bangladesh's practice session at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Thursday. -BCB

All eyes will be on Mashrafe Bin Mortaza today as the best captain Bangladesh ever had will be captain for one final time during the third and final ODI match against Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.





A cricket final match in Bangladesh means packed house and it will be no different when hosts Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will once again take on each other but a dead-rubber series final match suddenly turned into an emotional match after Mashrafe announced he was standing down from the Bangladesh captaincy on the eve of the final ODI.







It would truly a sad day for Bangladesh Cricket and its fans as the sudden step down of Mashrafe as Bangladesh captain left cricket in a state of shock. Still many Mashrafe fans cannot believe they will no longer see their star as captain in such exciting cricketing format.







The 36-year-old, the mentor of the reform Bangladesh cricket team, who retired from Test cricket and T20 cricket in 2009 and 2016 respectively, had been only be available for one-day internationals as captain. When Mashrafe was handed over captaincy for the second time in 2014, Bangladesh had only won one Test that decade and had lost nearly two thirds of its one-day internationals. Many predicted a turnaround for the lowest ranked cricket team in the world, but the success they have enjoyed in recent years was hardly imaginable then.





In just a year, the way Mashrafe's leadership transformed Bangladesh cricket in ODI has been truly amazing. Since then there has been no looking back for the Tigers. Mashrafe enjoys iconic status in Bangladesh after leading the team through its transition from international whipping boys to a respected part of international limited overs competition.





Under his leadership Bangladesh Cricket Team passed their most memorable cricketing year in 2015 since their first appearance in Cricket history.





But every side of a coin has another side. The morale of the Bangladesh team was at its lowest after their ICC World Cup debacle. As usual the critics came up with their own theories and Mashrafe was singled out for criticism following Tigers' abysmal performance. Is Mashrafe really to blame?





Much of Bangladesh's success can be credited to Mashrafe's iconic leadership. Somehow Mashrafe failed to deliver as per the expectations and finished with only one wicket in the World Cup. And Since then the speculation around Mortaza's future had been around. BCB also planned several time to give a Mashrafe a perfect send-off but Mashrafe remained his decision to continue playing for as long as he enjoys the game.





However, it's 2-0 to hosts Bangladesh, and looking at the way the two games have gone, 3-0 seems a distinct possibility. The fact is that Zimbabwe's poor run has coincided with the absence of their stalwarts. Despite being underdogs, Donald Tiripano's counter-attacking half-century gave Tigers a scare before they recovered to post a thrilling win in the second ODI.







With this win, Tigers secured the three-match ODI series title with one match in hand. Now they will hope to complete the job against Zimbabwe in the final ODI with an eye to give Mashrafe a winning 'farewell' captaincy -- despite clear signs of improvement from the tourists.







--Adnan Hadi, AA











