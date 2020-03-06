Livestocks can earn large amounts of foreign exchange: Rezaul

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Thursday said a large amount of foreign currency could be earned from the livestock sector by exporting meat and other items.





"A huge amount of foreign currency can be earned from the livestock sector by exporting meat and other items like export items including Readymade Garments (RMG)", he said while exchanging views with officials of Bangladesh Veterinary Association, Bangabandhu Veterinary Parishad and BCS Livestock Cadre Association at his ministry office at the Secretariat, reports BSS.







He expressed the hope that tremendous success would come in the livestock development, if skilled manpower in the livestock division, works with utmost sincerity and honesty.





The success of the livestock sector would not only make the marginal poor people self dependent but it would play a significant role in earning huge foreign exchange also, said the minister ,adding that there is a big demand of good quality and Halal meat in the world including different Muslims countries.





"We will go much forward in the area of export, if we can develop different parts of the livestock sector including the livestock processing," he said.

