'Govt working for women participation in production'

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Thursday said the government is working to ensure 50 percent women participation in the country's productive activities by 2030.





"Industries Ministry has taken the SME sector as the driving force for achieving the goal of 50 percent women participation in productive activities. Women can establish industry with low capital in SME sector, so their participation in the sector is increasing," he said.





The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the "Banker-Women Entrepreneurs Rally and Product Display 2020" at the Bangladesh Bank Training Academy in the city, said a press release, reports BSS.





Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir, Planning Commission Member and Senior Secretary Dr Shamsul Alam and BB Deputy Governor SM Moniruzzaman, among others, spoke on the occasion. Humayun said the government has already formulated 'SME Policy 2019' for increasing the participation of women in the country's economic activities.





"The government has taken an initiative to establish the permanent sales and display center at Purbachal for removing the sales problem of SME products. The government is also allocating 10 percent plots for female SME entrepreneurs at BSCIC industrial cities," he added.





Bangladesh Bank is organizing the four-day expo marking the International Women Day. The expo will remain open for all for 10am to 8pm.

