Stocks finish week down

Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) finished the week extending downbeat as cautious investors went on their selling binge on sector-specific shares to escape any loss. The broad index, DSEX closed at 4384.48 points on Thursday, last working day of week, with a loss of 25.13 points or 0.57 percent.





Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 7.86 points and 7.66 points to settle at 1462.24 points and 1015.93 points respectively. On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 134,637 trades were executed in Thursday's trading session with a trading volume of 156.44 million securities.





Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 4.15 billion, which was also lower over previous day's mark of Taka 5.10 billion. Loser took a strong lead over gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 105 securities gained price while 213 declined and 37 remained unchanged.





The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Taka 3,367 billion, from Taka 3,389 billion in the previous session. The top 10 gainers were - Sino Bangla Industries, Hakkani Pulp, Khulna Paper, BD Auto Cars, ML Dying, CVO PRL, Paramount Insurance, Central Pharma, Apex Spinning and Beacon Pharma.





LafargeHolcim Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by Orion Pharma, Nahee Aluminum, Beacon Pharma, CVO PRL, Orion Infusion, Brac Bank, VFS Thread, Hakkani Pulp and Sino Bangla Industries.





The top 10 losers were - Tung Hai Industries, International Leasing, Bay-Leasing, Midas Finance, City General Insurance, Zeal Bangla Sugar, CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund, GPH Ishpat, Saiham Tex and Premier Leasing. On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red extending the bearish streak of previous day.





CSCX and CASPI declined by 51.38 points and 87.28 points to stand at 8123.74 points and 13404.00 points respectively.





At CSE, a total of 8,624,908 shares and mutual fund of 243 companies were traded, of which 60 issues advanced while 162 declined and 21 issues remained unchanged.

