Former UN chief Javier Perez de Cuellar dead at 100

Former United Nations secretary general Javier Perez de Cuellar, known for his peace-making efforts, has died at the age of 100 in his native Peru. He served as the UN chief from 1981 to 1991.







"My dad died after a complicated week. He died at 8:09 pm tonight (0109 GMT Thursday) and is resting in peace," his son Francisco Perez de Cuellar told RPP radio. Perez de Cuellar led the UN through its fight against world hunger, the eight-year war between Iran and Iraq, as well as the civil war in El Salvador that led to UN-mediated peace talks.







He considered the 1990 independence of Namibia, one of the last colonial territories on the African continent, his greatest accomplishment as secretary general. Perez de Cuellar's popularity prompted him to accept the presidential nomination from the Union for Peru, one of Peru's leading political parties, in 1995, which pitted him against then-incumbent president Alberto Fujimori.

