US Embassy invites media professionals to seminar

The US Embassy in Dhaka has invited senior media professionals to apply for the Senior Journalists Seminar-2020 organized by the East-West Center.







The Seminar will bring together 10-12 journalists from around the world for an immersive three-week dialogue, study, and travel program. The program will include stops in Washington, DC; Charlotte, North Carolina; Colombo, Sri Lanka; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, said a media note issued on Thursday.





The stop in North Carolina will coincide with the 2020 Republican National Convention, providing journalists with a unique opportunity to observe up close the US presidential elections and meet American voters of all political persuasions.





The Seminar will begin in Washington, DC with an overview of the US political system, including the US Constitution's First Amendment, which governs the freedoms of religion, speech, press, and assembly; federalism and the separation of powers; and congressional influencers on foreign policymaking.





The Washington, DC portion of the study tour will also feature participant presentations summarizing the role religion plays in their home countries. During the US portion of the tour, journalists will consider the geopolitical and cultural engagement of the United States with Muslim majority countries and regions.







Travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will contextualize and compare the role of religion in the public sphere across democratic nations; provide first-hand exposure to and more nuanced understanding of the diversity of multi-religious societies; and build the professional networks of participating journalists.







Throughout the entirety of the program, participants will explore the media's role in choosing, framing, and disseminating stories with religious elements and its shaping of public perception.

