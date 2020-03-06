Mashrafe to quit captaincy

Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza speaking at a pre-match press conference in Sylhet on Thursday. -Collected

Ending the speculations, Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza announced on Thursday that the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe, which is scheduled to be played on Friday in Sylhet is going to be his last match as captain.





Under Mashrafe's captaincy Bangladesh played 87 matches till date, also the highest number of matches a captain led the Tigers. "It is going to be my last match as the captain of Bangladesh. I will continue to play sometime more as player if the team management considers me. But the third ODI against Zimbabwe will be my last match as captain," Mashrafe told the media in Sylhet on Thursday.





But history beckons him on his last match as captain as the win, which will also complete another whitewash on Zimbabwe, will give him the 50th win as captain, something no other captain of Bangladesh could achieve. The next best for Tigers was Habibul Bashar Sumon who led 29 wins in 68 matches as captain. "It is important to win the game than achieving another milestone.





We players play to win the game for Bangladesh, not for the milestone. So we'll come here to win the game and it's the ultimate target," he added. Though the win number 50 is not new in world cricket, especially when three captains Rickey Ponting (165), MS Dhoni (110), Alan Border (107) led the country won more than 100 matches, it's a special feat for a Bangladeshi captain.





The first time Mashrafe got the captaincy of Bangladesh was in 2009 during the side's West Indies tour but he sustained a knee injury on the first day of the first Test and was ruled out from the entire series. After that match, Mashrafe never played any Test.





The first time he led the side in ODI cricket in 2010 but recurring injury cut short his captaincy stint. He was given the captaincy role in 2014 again at a moment when Bangladesh cricket hit the lowest ebb.





He is considered as the person to bring up a renaissance in Bangladesh's cricket in his second stint as captain as he gave the country some memorable wins, including first bilateral series victory over Pakistan, South Africa, India. Under his captaincy, Bangladesh moved to the quarterfinal of 2015. World Cup and semifinal of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.







Moreover also under his captaincy, Bangladesh won the first major trophy in male cricket when they became the champions of tri-nation series in Ireland. But the 2019 World Cup would be an Achilles-heel in his captaincy career after he led Bangladesh an eighth finish in the tournament. On personal ground, he was also a symbol of failure, taking just one wicket in eight matches. After that, Mashrafe's retirement issue came to the forefront.











