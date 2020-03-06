AL takes elaborate programs on historic Mar 7

The Awami league (AL) has drawn up elaborate programs to observe the historic March 7, a red-letter day in the country's history, in a befitting manner. On this day in 1971, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in his historic speech at a mammoth rally in the then 'Race Course Maidan', now Suhrawardy Udyan, in the city, directed the freedom-loving Bangalees for waging a decisive struggle against the Pakistani occupational forces. Marking the day, ruling Awami league will hoist national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and party offices at 6:30am and later place wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 7 am, reports BSS.





A discussion will be arranged at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) auditorium at 3.30pm on the day.Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion.





Party's central leaders and distinguished personalities will join it. All unit committees of AL will also organize programs highlighting the significance of the day in line with the central programs.





Leave Your Comments