It's a rotten government, says Menon

Workers Party's President Rashed Khan Menon has slammed the government for corruption, irregularities and money laundering. He said, "C orruption has taken up an epidemic form. One lakh crore taka is being laundered from the country every year."

"Why should I rot if the government starts rotting?" Menon questioned. He termed the government a rotten one.





He further said, "I have all along held my stance against corruption. I have talked against graft and anomalies both inside and outside Parliament." The veteran











politician made reference to the exposure of a recently published report that every year 64 thousand crore taka is being illegally transferred from Bangladesh to other countries.





Rashed Khan Menon called upon the government and the regulatory authorities to take tough initiatives to stop money laundering and free banking and financial sectors from corruption.





