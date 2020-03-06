Modi to attend 'Mujib Borsho' celebration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to attend the "Mujib Borsho" celebration on March 17 and there will be a bilateral component, an official said on Thursday.





"Prime Minister (Modi) will visit Dhaka to attend the Mujib Borsho celebration on March 17…We will share more details on the visit in due course," said spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar on Thursday.





Kumar said the invitation to Modi to attend the launch of the 'Mujib Borsho' celebration was extended by Sheikh Hasina during her visit to Delhi in October last year, reports BSS. "Our Prime Minister has accepted the invite and he will undertake the visit to Bangladesh," he said at the weekly media briefing.





The spokesperson's announcement came after the recent Dhaka visit of Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. During Shringla's two-day Dhaka tour, he met the top leadership of the country.





Apart from this, the MEA spokesperson gave details on the postponement of Modi's upcoming Brussels visit for the India-EU Summit, which has been deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Modi was supposed to visit Brussels to attend the India-EU Summit, an annual event aimed at expanding the strategic partnership later this month.





Leave Your Comments