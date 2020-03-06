UN urged to verify Bangladesh's HR info

Bangladesh has urged the United Nations (UN) to verify human rights related information about Bangladesh received from alternative sources for avoiding exaggeration over any situation.





The urge was made while state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam held a meeting with United Nations High Commis-sioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet at the latter's office in Geneva on Wednesday, said a media release on Thursday.







Referring to the High Commissioner's comment on Bangladesh during her recent global round up in the ongoing session of the Human Rights Council, Alam highlighted the risks associated when UN bodies use unconfirmed information. "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman struggled for a secular and pluralistic society and, as we are celebrating his birth centenary, we have the opportunity to reflect on his values and ideals," he said.







Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to strengthen the roots of democratic norms, rule of law and respect to human rights in Bangladesh.





The High Commissioner for Human Rights acknowledged Bangladesh's proven track record as a trusted partner of the United Nations and recognized Bangladesh's achievement of the Sustainable Develop-ment Goals as well as the Government's commitment to uphold rule of law. Bachelet commended the government's efforts in hosting the forcibly displaced Rohingyas despite scarcity of resources.







She profusely lauded, in particular, the government for allowing education for the Rohingya children. Bachelet accepted the state minister's invitation to visit Bangladesh in the context of the Mujib Year.





Shahrier was in Geneva in connection with the launch of the 'Joint Response Plan for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis'. He also held meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Tuesday.







