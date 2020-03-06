B’baria road crash claims 6 lives

Leave Your Comments

Six people were killed and four others injured as a microbus caught fire after collision with a bus on Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Rampur Bhati in Bijoynagar upazila early Friday.Four of the deceased were identified as Sohan, 20, Sagar, 22, Rifat, 16 and Emon, 14.Mainul Islam, officer-in-charge of Biswaroad Highway Police Station, said the Sylhet-bound microbus from Narayanganj caught fire after it collided with a Dhaka-bound bus of ‘Limon Paribahan’ around 3:30 am, leaving six microbus passengers dead on the spot and four others injured.The injured were taken to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex.