U.S. researchers develop AI-enabled app to assess COVID-19 infection risks









U.S. researchers are working on an app equipped with machine intelligence that enables an individual to get an at-home risk assessment of the COVID-19 infection in about one minute, a new study said.





The app will ask users where they live, their recent contact with an individual known to have coronavirus or who has traveled to areas with a relatively high incidence of the viral infection in the last 14 days, according to the study published this week in the journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.





The app will also ask about common symptoms of infection and their duration including fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sputum production, headache, diarrhea and pneumonia.





Artificial intelligence will then use an algorithm to rapidly assess the individual's information, send them a risk assessment before alerting the nearest facility with testing ability that a health check is likely needed, the study said.





The app will also provide local and public health officials with real time information on emerging demographics of those most at risk for coronavirus, so they can better target prevention and treatment initiatives.





The app will be available for free within a few weeks, the study said, adding that once ready, it will live on the augusta.edu domain and likely in app stores on the iOS and Android platforms.

Leave Your Comments