Darashbari Mosque in Chapai Nawabganj



Darasbari Mosque is a historic mosque that was built in 1479 AD and is located in Shibganj Upazila of Chapai Nawabganj District, Bangladesh. It is situated about one kilometer to the south-west Kotwali Gate and about half kilometer to the west of the Choto Sona mosque.







Dasbari Mosque is located close to Ompur in between Sona mosque and Kotowali Dorja. Generations of local people say it as Dasbari. It is an abandoned place now. According to an inscription in 1497 during the reign of Sultan Shamsuddin Yousuf this mosque was built.









No explanations are found regarding how this mosque was named. It is modeled after the Chamchika mosque in India. Like Dasbari this mosque is built with terracotta bricks. Its circumference is so thick that during the month of Chaitra when it is so hot outside but it remains cool inside. The main dome here looks pretty attractive. North to the mosque there is a Dighi whose volume is 60 bigha.





How to go





Thi spot is located in Chapai Nawabganj Sadar Upazilla. After reaching Chapai Nawabganj you may head there by bus or CNG auto rickshaw. All the buses start from Dhaka to Rajshahi, go to Chapai Nawabganj.







The major transportation system in this town is the bus service to different districts and towns. The main transportation route is Nawabganj-Rajshahi. The bus transportation service is off three types which are gate-lock, direct and local service. The others bus routes are Nawabganj-Shibganj, Nawabganj-Naogaon, Nawabganj-Nachol, Nawabganj-Rohanpur.





The BRTC bus service serves for the long intra-district route to almost all important districts of Bangladesh. The most important long route is the Nawabganj-Dhaka.











This route has ample bus service. There are two bus stoppages. The biggest one is called Chapai Nawabganj Bus Terminal and the other is the Dhaka Bus Terminal. Where to stay There are many hotels to stay.Things to do View the ancient architecture of the mosque.





Click pictures for collection.Eating facilitiesIf you are hungry you may search for restaurants or fast food shops nearby. You may also carry your own food.





