River Research Institute in Faridpur



River Research Institute (RRI) is a national organization working as a statutory public authority under the Ministry of Water Resources, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.







The Director General is the chief executive of this Institute and responsible for implementation of the decision approved by the BoG. It consists of three directorates namely, Hydraulic Research, Geotechnical Research, and Administration and Finance.









RRI has been established in view of devising plans and actions to develop water resources in a sustainable manner to meet the development needs of Bangladesh. Since its establishment RRI has been conducting multi-disciplinary and problem oriented tests, studies and researches in the field of River Hydraulics, Hydraulics of Structure and Irrigation, Coastal Hydraulics, Soil Mechanics,







Material Testing & Quality Control, Sediment Technology, Hydro-chemistry & Geo-chemistry and Instrumentation. The results of such tests and researches are playing a very vital role in providing information and recommendations regarding different water resources development plans and interventions.









Physical modelling facilities are available in RRI since its establishment and recently the mathematical modelling facilities are added. Both physical and mathematical model have been proved to be very essential for sound engineering judgments to find out solutions for different water resources development projects.







In view of this RRI is trying to adopt hybrid modelling approach by using physical as well as mathematical modelling to improve the understanding of different water systems which may lead to safe and less expensive solutions for engineering problems.







This Institute is responsible for conducting hydrodynamic and morphological study of the river mainly to derive various design parameters of the barrage, head regulator and river training works.





The samples/specimens of soil, water, sediment and construction material samples from different projects of BWDB and other Govt. and non Govt. organizations for conducting tests as specified by the Clients. RRI has been publishing News Letter three times a year since September 1998.







The description of activities of different projects and its progress, research activities, cultural activities and different types of news of RRI are included in the News Letter. The News Letter is distributed to the relevant organizations/institutes/agencies with free of cost. As a result concerned organizations/institutes/ agencies have been familiarized with the scope of works and research activities of RRI.



How to go





Referred to how to go to Faridpur from Dhaka. After reaching at Faridpur, use local transport to reach that place. It would take around 3 hours and 52 minutes to travel Faridpur from Dhaka city via Tongi and Baipayl through crossing the river. The distance is around 138.1 km. Air distance from Dhaka to Faridpur is 56 km.



Eating facilities

There are many restaurants in Faridpur district to have food.











Leave Your Comments