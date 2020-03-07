EWU research fair held

A day-long 'Research Fair' has been organized by the East West University Center for Research and Training (EWUCRT) at East West University (EWU) in city's Aftabnagar area on Thursday. -AA



A day-long research fair has been organized by the East West University Center for Research and Training (EWUCRT) at East West University (EWU) in city's Aftabnagar area on Thursday. 16 universities, research organizations, and some industries of the country have participated in the fair.







The inaugural session was attended by among others, Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah, Chairman, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, Syed Manzur Elahi, Chairperson, Board of Trustees of EWU, and a former adviser to the caretaker government, Professor, Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser, EWU and a former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Professor Dr. M. M. Shahidul Hassan, Vice Chancellor, EWU, and Dr Rafiqul Huda Chaudhury, Chairperson, (EWUCRT).



