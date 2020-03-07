All set to observe 7th March in Rangpur city

Gaibandha-1 MP Shamim Haidar Patwari inaugurated the foundation stone of Pashchim Pathak Shikor Mosque in Pirgacha of Rangpur on Friday. -AA



Awami League (AL), its associate bodies and other organizations have taken day-long elaborate programs to celebrate the historic March 7 in Rangpur city on Saturday. Celebration of the day has got special importance this time before the year-long celebration of the centennial birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by the grateful nation from March 17 next.





Organizing Secretary of district AL Touhidur Rahman Tutul said the day will be celebrated to further consolidate national unity like that in 1971 to realize Bangabandhu's dream of building a Sonar Bangla under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







The district and city units of AL, its associate bodies, including Chhatra League, Jubo League, Swechchasebak League (SSL), Krishak League, Sramik League, socio-cultural and professional organisations will celebrate the day through various programs, reports BSS.





The programs include hoisting of national and party flags, placing wreaths at portrait and mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to pay rich tributes to Bangabandhu and four national leaders and discussions. The epoch-making historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu delivered at the then Race Course Maidan, now Suhrawardy Uddyan, will be played throughout the day in the city and important places across the district.





The main discussion will be held at the party's district unit office in Betpotti area of the city with President of district AL Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed in the chair. "The discussion will highlight the importance of the March 7 speech of Bangabandhu giving the nation to remain prepared for achieving the ultimate independence through the War of Liberation in 1971," Tutul added.





