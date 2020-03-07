Yash amidst shoot visits Banglore thrice



Superstar Yash is currently on a roll as he has had an extremely busy time, preparing for his upcoming film, 'KGF Chapter 2'. The audiences can't wait to see what's in store for them.







Chapter 1 was loved by the audiences nationwide with Rocky enthralling us all and the audiences cannot wait for the second chapter to be released already. Yash, having a busy line-up was shooting for some super intense sequences of the film and amidst the shoot, Yash flew to Bangalore thrice just to meet his son and spend some quality time with his family.

Leave Your Comments