Shruti bewitching in a fine black suit



Daughter of the legendry actor Kamal Haasan and the charismatic Sarika Haasan is the one actress with pristine beauty and a perfect body that makes her one of the hottest actresses in town.







The South-cinema queen has a vast number of followers on social media and the actress keeps giving those more to gush over. She recently shared pictures of herself tactfully captured by the celebrity photographer Tejas Nerurkar. Shruti Haasan looked awe-striking in the black Suede and satin tuxedo blazer with pencil pants exclusively designed by Nauman Piyarji.







The fact that the actress did not pair the suit with any shirt or bralette actually makes her look sexier as it reveals her cleavage just enough to make her fan go oomph. She accessorized the ensemble with a green phosphorescent green ear cuff and matching rings by PipaBella x Rhea Kapoor collection to add more bling.



