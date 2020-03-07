Lady Gaga announces 'Chromatica' tour dates



Lady Gaga announced she was heading out on a limited stadium tour this summer in promotion of her upcoming new album, 'Chromatica' on Thursday, .





The tour, aptly titled the' Chromatica Ball Tour', will play some of the biggest open-air venues in Europe and North America. A total of six dates have been announced so far. It all kicks off on July 24, with a performance at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Days later, on July 30, the tour will play the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England.





Four shows across the Atlantic follow, beginning with one at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Aug. 5. From there, Gaga will head to Toronto, Canada, (for a show at The Rogers Centre on Aug. 9), swing by Chicago, Illinois, (to perform at the famed Wrigley Field on Aug. 14) before closing things out at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford,





New Jersey, on Aug. 19. General admission tickets for the tour, which is being presented by Live Nation, go on sale in two waves: March 13 for Paris, London, and Toronto, and March 16, for Boston, Chicago, and East Rutherford. Like previous Live Nation tours, VIP tickets and packages are available.









