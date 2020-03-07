Latest 'Bond' film delayed over virus



The makers of the new James Bond movie due for global release next month said on Wednesday it would be delayed until November amid fears over the new coronavirus outbreak.The film, 'No Time to Die', had been set to have its premiere in London on 31 March, before its rollout worldwide in April.





"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of 'No Time To Die' will be postponed until November 2020," said a tweet from the official 007 Twitter account.







"The film will be released in the UK on 12 November 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on 25 November 2020." The postponement of the latest chapter in the legendary franchise came as concern over the COVID-19 epidemic continued to mount globally.





The virus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has since infected more than 93,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,200, mainly in China, with numerous countries now struggling to contain its spread.





Some have begun to cancel events like football matches, carnivals, concerts and commercial gatherings such as the Geneva International Motor Show. The organizers of the London Book Fair, one of the largest book-publishing trade fairs in the world which was due to take place from March 10 to 12, said on Wednesday it had scrapped this year's event.





Britain had confirmed 85 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday but no deaths. The government has not ordered the cancellation of events, but said it may be required to take such action if the virus continues to spread.









---AFP

