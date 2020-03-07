Badhon secretly worked in a cinema!



Lux star Azmeri Haque Badhon has not been on the big or small screen since the 2018. Although she was supposed to star in the Jazz Multimedia produced 'Dohon' movie, she did not work in it.







After that she was not present in the media. For this reason, the actress said only after getting offered something good will she return to work. It has been known that Badhon had secretly finished a movie titled 'Maria'. She is silent in this regard. But, she said, the production company will provide details of the movie soon.







The actress believes the audience will discover Badhon in a way when the movie is released. The female centric film has been directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad. He has previously directed the film 'Live from Dhaka'.







"Yes, I did act in a movie, but I don't want to talk about it right now. I can only speak when the producer and director of the movie ask me to do so," said Azmeri Haque Badhon. However, a source related to the film said that even though the work of the movie 'Maria' has been completed the title may be changed later.

