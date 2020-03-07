

Actress Robena Reza Jui has already passed one decade of her acting career. She got the opportunity to work under many noted directors, in her career. She acted in Independence Day's special drama 'Baba O Kaktarua', which will be telecasted on Channel I on March 26, Independence Day.







Shimanto Sojol wrote story of the drama and he also gave direction of it. Jui is very much excited to work in this play because she got the opportunity to work with three legendary actors - Ekushey Award winner actress Dilara Zaman, Bangla Academy Literary Award winner actor Khairul Alam Sabuj and National Film Award winner Tariq Anam Khan.





Jui played the role of Tariq Anam Khan's wife in this play. While talking about acting in the play Jui said, "I have lot of love and affection to acting. I always try to portray my character giving a lot of efforts while acting. It is really a great luck for me to get the scope to work with three legendary actors in this play. I shall try my best for acting at all."





Jui also informed that she has already finished shooting of seven-episode Eid serial titled 'Chhoto Mia Boro Mia', which will be telecasted on RTV. She acted against director of this Eid serial Shamim Zaman. Therefore, she will take part in shooting of second phase of drama serial 'Chan Biriyani', which will go on air on Maasranga TV from March 8, she added.



