Film 'Chalo Jai' on Bangabandhu's quote



From generation to generation, the words of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have gained great popularity. And, a full-length film titled 'Chalo Jai' on his quote is being released on Thursday at Bashundhara Star Cineplex and Jamuna Blockbuster.





Anisur Rahman Milon, Tasnuva Tisha, Lucy Tripti Gomes, Humaira Himu, Sabbir Hasan, Hrithika Islam, Navid Muntasir, child artist Shariful and many others have acted in this film.





Masuma Rahman Tani has produced the film based on the story and screenplay of Khalid Mahbub Turjo. Rasel Mahmud has produced the film under the banner of N Initiative Multimedia.







In this context, Masuma Rahman Tani said, "Chalo Jai is a film about a few young adults finding their way. The story of the liberation war has been entwined closely with this. I made this film to bring Bangabandhu and the Liberation War to a new generation in a new way. Hope everyone finds it good."





"The film is based on a beautiful story. It cannot be understood that such a great film can be made based on just one quote of Bangabandhu. I am eagerly waiting to watch the film at a cinema hall," said actor Anisur Rahman Milon.





A still from the film 'Chalo Jai'.

