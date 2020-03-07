Liton eclipses Tamim

Liton Das celebrates a landmark against touring Zimbabwe in an rain-interrupted third and final match of the ODI series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday. -AFP



Liton Das eclipsed Tamim Iqbal for Bangladesh's highest individual scorer in one-day format as the hosts compiled a hefty 322-3 against Zimbabwe in an rain-interrupted third and final match of the ODI series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.







Liton struck a 176 off 143, laced with 16 fours and eight towering sixes and put a shed on Tamim's 158 which he scored just in the second match against Zimbabwe. This was Liton's second century in the series, having made 126 before being retired hurt in the first game.







Tamim also brought up his 13th, extending the number of centuries, and second successive century in the series on a record-galore day, being not out 128 off 109, hitting seven fours and six sixes. In the process, the duo combined for a 292-run partnership, comfortably the highest for Bangladesh in any wicket.





The previous highest was 224 by Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah for the fifth wicket in a thrilling victory against New Zealand at Cardiff in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Before Tamim-Liton pair broke it, the highest opening partnership for Bangladesh was a 21-year old record when Shahriar Hossain Biddut and Mehrab Hossain Opee made 224, also against Zimbabwe in 1999.







On a day, when Mashrafe was playing his last match as captain, the record feat by Tamim and Liton appeared to give him a fitting send-off. The match was reduced to 43-overs a side after a spell of shower halted the game for two and half hours. Before the rain arrived, Bangladesh which was asked to bat first, reached 182-0 with Liton Das notching up his third and second century of the series. Tamim was on 79 runs on that time.





While Liton began in aggressive fashion, Tamim looked bit shaky but still found some boundaries that gave him the confidence with the time progressed. Liton meantime reached his half-century off 54, taking the Zimbabwe bowlers in sheer disdain.





The right-hand batsman brought us his century with an elegant cut behind point for four off 114 balls. By doing so, he also reached 1000 ODI runs in 36 matches. Tamim however regrouped well to reach his half-century off 60 balls, before pacing up his innings.





As the duo looked set for bigger things, rain arrived to force Bangladesh alter their plan. When it looked the interruption cause by the rain could hamper their concentration, both of them changed the gear in intriguing fashion as the game restarted.





With much audacity, they made the Zimbabwe bowlers clueless and disarray and Liton once again was to the fore. All of this eight sixes came after the game restarted. They were also aided by an awful Zimbabwe fielders who shelled at least five catches at this juncture.





However Tamim this time reached his 13th century, by taking a singles as Liton continued cutting loose. After breaking Tamim's record for the highest score by a Bangladeshi batsman, Liton looked to set his target for 200 as he started hitting sixes at will and wildly. But another attempt to hit a six caused his dismissal as Carl Mumba had him caught by Sikandar Raza at long-on.





Mumba then trapped Mahmudullah leg-before for 3 while taking out debutant Afif Hossain for 7 to finish with 8-0-69-3. Bangladeshi is aiming to inflict fourth straight and fifth whitewash on Zimbabwe.









