Road crashes kill 22

At least 22 people were killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, Savar, Feni and Mymensingh on Friday.





Of them, nine were killed in Habiganj while six in Brahmanbaria, two in Savar and as many in Feni and Mymensingh and one in Cumilla.In Habiganj, nine people were killed and four others injured when a microbus coming from Narayanganj for Sylhet crashed into a roadside tree at village Tanvirgram in Nabiganj upazila of the district at about 7:30am on Friday.







Eight people died on the spot and another woman named Sumona Haque (35) succumbed to her injuries at the hospital while four others injured named driver Nadim (40), Khadija (4), Rafique (34) and Abul (50) were admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical University Hospital. In Brahmanbaria, at least six people were killed as a microbus caught fire after colliding head-on with a bus on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bijoynagar upazila of the district early Friday.





Four others were severely injured as the Dhaka-bound bus of Limon Paribahan collided with the Sylhet-bound microbus in Bhati-Kalisheema area around 2:30am, Premdhan Majumdar, sub-inspector of Khatihata Highway Police Station.





The deceased were identified as the driver of the microbus, Sohan, 20, and its passengers Harun Mia, 40, Shakil Mia, 25, Sagar, 22, Rifat, 16, and Emon Mia, 19, the SI said.In Savar, two motorcyclists including a policeman were killed in separate road accidents in Savar, on the outside of the capital early morning and Thursday night.





The deceased was identified as Akash Ahammed, 22, constable of Narayanganj Industrial Police, hailing from Dhaka's Dhamrai Upazila and Kazi Nazmul Haque Pintu, 41, of Tangail's Nagorpur upazila.





Abullahel Baki, officer-in-charge of Savar Highway Police said a Dhaka-bound speeding truck hit Akash's motorcycle from behind on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Ulail area while he was going towards his workplace in Narayanganj around 7:00am, leaving him dead on the spot.





In Cumilla, a motorcyclist died on the spot as an unidentified vehicle hit his motorbike from behind at Jinglatoli on Dhaka Chattogram highway in Daudkandi upazila around 8:30am.





Identity of the deceased could not be identified immediately, said Sahadat, sub-inspector of Daudkandi Police Station.In Feni, two motorcyclists were killed after their motorbike fell from an under-construction bridge on Sonagazi-Feni road in Satbaria area of Sonagazi upazila around 11:00pm on Thursday.





The deceased were identified as Azizul Haque, 28, and Zia Uddin Bablu, 22, hailing from Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram, said Moin Uddin Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sonagazi Police Station.





In Mymensing, two people were killed and two others injured after a fish-laden Dhaka-bound pick-up van from Netrakona hit a parked truck in Mehrabari area on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh around 5:30am.





The victims were identified as truck helper Abdul Azim, 22, son of Abdus Salam of Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj, and pick-up van driver Rajon Robidas, 28, son of Manik Robidas of Thakurakona of Netrakona, said Al Mahmud Adnan, in-charge of Bhaluka Highway Police Outpost.





