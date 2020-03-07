Tigers whitewash Zimbabwe

Bangladesh batsman Liton Das hugs Tamim after getting a landmark ton against Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Stadium on Friday. -BCB



Bangladesh gave a wining farewell to captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza thanks to two openers Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Tigers' 'mission whitewash' was accomplished against Zimbabwe with 123 runs win in DL method in the final ODI.





All the Bangladesh players then wore the No.2 jersey of Mashrafe with "Thank You Captain" written on the front as fans raised banners and posters showering the skipper with love. By winning the rain-hit third and final ODI of the series, Bangladesh also completed a fourth straight and overall fifth whitewash on Zimbabwe.







Liton Das struck a highest individual score (176 off 143) by a Bangladeshi batsman which earned him the man of the match award. Tamim Iqbal (128 off 109) brought up his second successive century.







Chasing the revised target of 342. Zimbabwe all out for 218 in 37.3 overs. They lost wickets in the regular intervals.On his last match as captain, Mashrafe gave the side a breakthrough first, dismissing opener Tinashe Kamunhukmawe for 4 and Mohammad Saifuddin removed out-of-form Brenadan Taylor for 14 before Regis Chakabva and Sean Williams put up 46-run partnership.





Tamim congratulated Liton with a hug in the 40th over when the latter broke the record of 158 runs. Tamim had set in the previous match two days ago. Liton smashed 16 boundaries and 8 sixes in the 143-ball innings before he was out in the 41st over.





It was his second century of the series after he had scored 126 firing the hosts to their biggest win by a run margin of 169 in the first match.Tamim remained unbeaten on 128 off 109 with 7 fours and 6 sixes. Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain played 4 balls each before they were out. Carl Mumba claimed all 3 wickets.







Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat in the dead rubber. The Tigers have made four changes to the line-up as they are eyeing a clean sweep and give a fitting send-off to Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as captain after he made the announcement on Thursday. He will continue as a player.







Mohammad Naim and Afif have been drafted in to play their first game of series while Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman returned after being rested in the previous match.Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shafiul Islam and Al-Amin Hossain miss out while Mushfiqur Rahim is being rested. Liton is keeping the wicket in Mushfiqur's place.











