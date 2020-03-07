'Speedy trial to recover banks' embezzled money on cards'



Planning Minister MA Mannan has said the government is mulling recovering the embezzled money of the banking sector through quick trials under the existing law.





He was speaking at a shadow parliament debate competition titled 'Formation of Bank Commission for Ensuring Good Governance' organized by Debate for Democracy in the city on Friday.







The minister said, "The government is committed to recover the classified loans and embezzled money of the banking sector. Forming a special tribunal to recover the embezzled money of the banking sector is a complex process."







Income inequality is increasing in the country due to irregularities in the banking sector, he further said."In this case, setting up a bank commission can be a good step. Confidence, accountability and faithfulness are very important for the development of the country's financial sector," MA Mannan added.





Among others, Chairman of the Dhaka University Accounting and Information System Department Professor Dr Riazur Rahman Chowdhury and Chairman of the Debate for Democracy Hasan Ahmed Kiron spoke on the occasion.





Leave Your Comments