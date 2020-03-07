'Khaleda Zia’s release depends on govt’s will'



BNP senior leader Moudud Ahmed has said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia will never be freed from jail without the good will of the government as the judiciary is now not 'independent'.







He came up with the remark while addressing a discussion meeting organized by Swadhinota Forum, a pro-BNP platform, at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Friday demanding Khaleda Zia's release.





Moudud Ahmed said, "We lawyers are trying to free Khaleda Zia through legal process. But after the Pirojpur court's incident, no-one should have minimum doubt about the matter that she'll never be released on bail without the government's will."



"The court will grant her (Khaleda) bail if the government wants that as the judiciary is not independent now. Judges now act as per the government's desire," he further said.Moudud, a BNP standing committee member, said the stand released of Pirojpur judge Mannan has justified their party's remarks about the judiciary. "





We've been saying for 11 years that the judiciary and the judges are not independent and the Pirojpur incident has justified it."The BNP leader alleged that the judiciary, especially the lower court, is now being run as per the government's political desire.







