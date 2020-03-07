'Observe ‘Mujib Borsho’ with due respect'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has called upon the leaders and activists of Awami League to celebrate the "Mujib Borsho" with due respect. He came up with the call while addressing a joint meeting of the ruling party at party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city on Friday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "We will not tolerate any unacceptable activities in the name of Mujib Borsho celebration… The party leaders and activists have been asked to refrain from extortion in the name of collecting money for Mujib Borsho observance."







The joint meeting of the party was held on the occasion of "Mujib Borsho" celebration.Quader warned the party men not to get involved in extortion activities for "Mujib Borsho" celebration."We will take stern action against those who would be involved with extortion and other illegal activities in the name of "Mujib Borsho" observance," he added.







