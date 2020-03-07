First case of coronavirus reported in Vatican City



The Vatican said on Friday that a patient in its health services had tested positive for the coronavirus.Spokesman Matteo Bruni said the discovery was made on Thursday and that outpatient services in Vatican clinics had been suspended to sanitize the areas. He said its emergency services will continue,adding that the Vatican had informed Italian health authorities.





The Vatican on Tuesday acted to quell speculation that Pope Francis had contracted the illness after he cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy.The pontiff is suffering only from a cold and is "without symptoms related to other pathologies", it said in a statement.











---Reuters

