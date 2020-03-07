Investors Unity Council's 13 points for sustainable capital market placed



Bangladesh Capital Market Investor Unity Council, a platform of the investors in the share market, has placed a 13-point demand to the government in an effort to ensure a sustainable capital market. A K M Mizan Ur Rashid Chowdhury and Kazi Abdur Razzak, the president and the general secretary of the platform, have sent a letter to the planning ministry.





The letter says, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulatory body of the share market, has failed to take the bourse to the right directions. It helped turn the market volatile by authorizing IPOs of fragile and fake companies and right shares.







As a result, crisis broke out in capital market which overshadowed many successes of the present government. The letter further says, ''We experience that the regulators lack coordination among the share market-related organizations, institutions and bodies that stokes unrest in the market. ''







So, despite the intervention by the prime minister, the share market can't be resilient permanently.





The 13-point demands for boosting the market are:





* Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has to be reorganized by efficient, honest and organizational knowledge-oriented people.





* Wholesale IPO authorization of the wretched companies must be stopped and that of multinational companies like Unilever and Nestle should be prioritized.





* The board of directors of the companies has to buy back all the shares which remain under the issue-price and a buy-back law has to be introduced.





* In order to materialize the 2cc law, proper initiatives have to be taken so that the entrepreneurs and the directors of the companies having below 2% personal shares and 30% combined shares hold the compulsory portion of the stocks.





* Illegal trading of the placement shares has to be stopped and the lock-in period of the placement shares should be of five years.





* The individuals and the companies involved in the share market scam have to bring to book as per the report of the probe committee led by Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled.





* A transparent audit report should be made compulsory to permit the IPOs of a listed company as well.







* The bodies relating to the share market have to be much more proactive and sincere in Mujib Borsho.





* Mutual funds must be active in share market and at least 80% of any fund has to be invested in the market.





* IPO quota for the general investors has to be fixed at 80% and the listed companies have to issue 10 dividend.





* A total of 40% of the idle and savings money of the life insurance sector has to be invested in the share market.





* All the lawsuits filed against the agitating general investors have to be withdrawn and harassment by the police must be stopped.





* An alternative stock exchange titled Bangabandhu Stock Exchange has to be introduced alongside Dhaka Stock Exchange to stop all kinds of malpractices.





