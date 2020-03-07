'Rise of left force will remove misrule'

Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) leaders speaking at a discussion meeting marking the 72nd founding anniversary of the party in the city on Friday. -Agency



Rise of left force will remove the misrule from the country, said speakers at a discussion meeting marking the 72nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) on Friday.





They said, "People in the country have become victim of the Awami fascist misrule. Voting rights of people have been snatched away. Democracy is now in exile. Independence of judiciary is at stake." Money is being laundered abroad, they further said, adding that prices of daily essentials have risen and utility service prices have been hiked.







CPB General Secretary Mohammad Shah Alam presided over the discussion meeting held at Mukti Bhaban at Purana Paltan in the city.





Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) coordinator and BaSaD leader Bazlur Rashid Firoz, Workers' Party of Bangladesh (Marxist) Comrade Iqbal Kabir Jahid, United Communist League General Secretary Comrade Mosharraf Hossain Nannu, BASAD (Marxist) Manas Nandi, CPB Presidium Member Lakshmi Chakrabarty, CPB's Ruhin Hossain Prince, CPB, Dhaka Committee President Mosleh Uddin addressed the function. CPB assistant general secretary Sajjad Zahir Chandan conducted the meeting.

