WhatsApp rolls out dark mode for iOS and Android



WhatsApp has finally gone over to the dark side, rolling out the easier-on-the-eyes dark mode for iOS and Android users."We are very excited to update WhatsApp with the most requested feature from our users everywhere - dark mode," the instant messaging service announced on its blog.





It explains that it is designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments and possibly prevent the awkwardness of having your phone light up the room.





WhatsApp focussed on two areas in particular: readability by using colours closer to system defaults on iOS and Android phones, and information hierarchy, which utilises colour and other design elements to draw attention to important information.





Dark mode for iOS is purely black, while Android users get a shade of darker gray. Showing some self-awareness of the obnoxious brightness levels of some WhatsApp screens, the app released an announcement video of the function showing users being blasted by their screens to the tune of Sound Of Silence by folk singer Paul Simon.





Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 will automatically get dark mode enabled on the app when they turn on dark mode in their phone system settings.



Those on Android 9 and below can enable it in the app by going into WhatsApp Settings, then to Chats, Theme, then selecting 'Dark'. Users will need to update their WhatsApp app to get this feature, which is currently being rolled out to all users.







