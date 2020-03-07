Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC



In a massive embarrassment to controversial British national broadcaster, BBC, Prasar Bharati chief executive Shashi Shekhar Vempati has declined an offer to attend one of their event citing one-sided reportage of the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.





In a letter written to Tony Hall, the Director-General of the BBC, Shashi Shekhar Vempati has declined the invitation to attend the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year Awards Night. This is the first such award ceremony hosted by the BBC.





Citing a report of the BBC by Yogita Limaye from March 3, 2020, Vempati said BBC has used certain visuals to show one-sided stories on Delhi police but nowhere attempted to report stories regarding the murderous attack on police personnel, including the death of Delhi police constable Ratan Lal and IB employee Ankit Sharma, who was allegedly murdered by AAP leader Tahir Hussain and his Muslim mobs during the anti-Hindu riots.





In her report, Limaye says that while Delhi Police are meant to protect all of India's people, "but here, Police are seen with Hindus throwing stones towards Muslims."





Limaye does not mention about the attacks on Delhi Police DCP Amit Sharma and constable Ratan Lal where Lal later succumbed to injuries of the rioting Muslim mob. In a video that has surfaced, Muslim women too were seen hurling stones at Delhi Police.



Conveying his refusal to attend the event, Prasar Bharti CEO Vempati said, "It was dismaying that the BBC has filed such a one-sided version of the incidents of violence in Delhi which rather than help break the cycle of violence has only contributed to further vitiating the atmosphere while insinuating the brave men and women in uniform who are charged with the onerous responsibility of maintaining law and order."



Vempati has also asked BBC to "respect the sovereignty of nations" and urged it to work together with the Indian broadcaster in the greater public interest. He also added that he hopes the BBC would review its editorial views on reports of such nature.





Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Indian government, the "liberal-secular" media, both within the country and international media, has been at the forefront of spreading false propaganda. In a way, these media instigated people with false reportage resulting in the anti-Hindu riots.







The international media has been under scanner for its one-sided reportage of the riots where violence perpetrated by violent Muslim mobs is either completely ignored (like BBC's Yogita Limaye did) or even ended up blaming the Hindus for crimes they have nothing to do with.





