Historic March 7 today





The historic March 7, a memorable day in the history of Bangalis’ long arduous freedom struggle, is being observed across the country on Saturday in a befitting manner.





In 2017, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) recognised the historic March 7 Speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a world documentary heritage.





On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of Bangalees, had delivered his epoch-making speech of independence before a mammoth rally at the historic Racecourse Maidan, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka city.





In his 19-minute extempore speech before a million freedom-loving people, Bangabandhu had made a clarion call for a non-cooperation movement asking the nation to prepare for the war of independence to liberate the country from the exploitative Pakistan regime.





“The struggle this time is for freedom, the struggle this time is for independence, Joy Bangla,” Bangabandhu declared from the massive rally.





In his speech, compared with US President Abraham Lincoln's historic Gettysburg speech, Bangabandhu said: “Since we have learnt to give blood, we'll give more blood. Insha Allah, the people of this country must be liberated...turn every house into a fort. Face (the enemy) with whatever you have.”





His speech worked like a magic spell inspiring the entire Bangalee nation to join the struggle for independence from the autocratic and repressive rule of the then Pakistani military junta.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday paid rich tributes to the great leader and greatest Bengali of all time by placing wreaths at his portrait at Dhanmondi-32 marking the historic 7th March.





The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the portrait of the great leader in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the capital at 7 am.





During the time, the Prime Minister observed silence for some time showing respect to the architect of Independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Awami League and different socio-political and cultural organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes on the occasion.





The ruling party will host a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre where party chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will speak.





Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television as well as private television channels and radio stations will air special programmes while national dailies will publish supplements marking the day.





Meanwhile, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages recalling with gratitude the courageous and farsighted leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in materialising the nation's journey to freedom through his March 7 Speech.





In a message, the President said, “Bangabandhu's dream was to turn Bangladesh into ‘Sonar Bangla’. We should take steps to fulfill the dream of the Father of the Nation.”





He urged all regardless of their political view to contribute to the implementation of the Vision-2021 and 2041 adopted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





In her message, the Prime Minister said, “The historic speech of the Father of the Nation was the source of the immeasurable strength during the Liberation War. The everlasting speech will inspire the deprived, engrossed and freedom seeking people of the world.”





Leave Your Comments