Published:  03:37 PM, 07 March 2020

Kuwait suspends flights to and from Bangladesh, 6 other countries

Kuwait suspends flights to and from Bangladesh, 6 other countries

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Kuwait on Saturday  suspended all flights to and from seven countries including Bangladesh amid coronavirus fear.

The other countries are Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt.

The suspension will remain effective for one week from March 6, said a release Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry.

The Kuwait authorities also prohibited entry of those who stayed in the seven countries in the last two weeks.

However, the Kuwaiti nationals will be allowed to enter the country through a quarantine process.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines also on Saturday cancelled two of its flights after the suspension of flight operations by the Kuwait government, said Tahera Khondokar, deputy general manager, public relations of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

 




Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Asia

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »