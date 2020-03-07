Bus helper killed in Sirajganj road crash





A bus helper was killed and 13 other people were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck at Sayedabad in Sadar upazila on Saturday morning.





The identity of the deceased couldn’t be known yet.





Sayed Shahid Alam, officer-in-charge (acting) of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station, said the truck collided with a Dhaka-bound bus around 8 am, leaving the bus helper dead on the spot and 13 others injured.





The injured were taken to Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib 250 Bed General Hospital for treatment.

