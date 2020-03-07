Published:  03:40 PM, 07 March 2020

11 Shibir men held in Jhenaidah

Police in a drive arrested 11 Shibir activists  including its district unit president from Bethuli village in Kaliganj upazila on Friday evening.

Tipped off, police conducted a drive in the area and arrested them while they were holding a clandestine meeting for carrying out sabotage, said Mahfuzur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station.

Police also recovered two cocktails, four iron rods, two knives and some leaflets from the spot.

A case was filed with the police station in this connection at night, the OC added.
 


